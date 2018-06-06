Hpa-an Incident Report: Forced navigator in Hlaingbwe Township, October to November 2017

This Incident Report describes how the Border Guard Force (BGF) armed group led by Non-commissioned Officer (NCO) Maung Na forced Saw Z--- from Y--- village, T’Kwee Kla village tract, in Hlaingbwe Township to serve as a navigator (guide) in the period between October and November 2017. This was dangerous for Saw Z--- due to the presence of landmines in the area and the risk of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) splinter group attacking. Since Saw Z---did not have time to secure his family’s livelihood, his family faced food shortages and health challenges while he was away.

Incident Report | Hlaingbwe Township, Hpa-an District (October to November 2017):

The following Incident Report was written by a community member in Hpa-an District who has been trained by KHRG to monitor local human rights conditions. It is presented below translated exactly as originally written, save for minor edits for clarity and security.[1] This report was received on 13 February 2018 from Hpa-an District.[2]