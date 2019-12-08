08 Dec 2019

Hpa-an District Interview: Land confiscation by the Tatmadaw in T’Nay Hsah Township, March 2019

Report
from Karen Human Rights Group
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (583.91 KB)

This interview with Saw T--- describes how local villagers faced difficulties after their lands were confiscated by the Tatmadaw in B--- village, B--- village tract, T’Nay Hsah Township. Even though the Tatmadaw promised the villagers they would give half of the profits from the rubber plantations on the confiscated land, they did not do so.

Interview, March 8th 2019 | Sa3 T--- (Male, 45), B--- village, B--- village tract, T’Nay Hsah Township, Hpa-an District

Ethnicity: Pwo Karen
Religion: Buddhist
Marital Status: Married, five children
Occupation: Village head and village tract secretary

Do you have responsibilities in the village?

I am a village head. I also work as village tract secretary.

I would like to ask you: What problems are you facing? Could you tell me?

We are facing land and drug issues in our village.

What about the land issues?

Villagers are not standing together regarding the lands confiscated by the Tatmadaw.

Did the Tatmadaw confiscate the lands?

Yes. The Tatmadaw confiscated our lands and planted rubber trees on the lands [the local people do not remember the exact date of the land confiscation].

Do you know how many acres of land were confiscated by the Tatmadaw?

I don’t know exactly. Before, they [villagers] were saying that 100 acres of lands had been confiscated by the Tatmadaw [the actual figure is actually much higher, see last paragraph].

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.