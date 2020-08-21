How Have Myanmar's Conflicts Been Affected by COVID-19 and What Should Be Done About It?

This short briefing paper is the first in a series of practical notes prepared by The Asia Foundation as part of Smart Peace, a global initiative which combines the expertise of consortium members to address the challenges of building peace. Smart Peace works in Myanmar, Central African Republic, and Nigeria, seeking to combine peacebuilding techniques, conflict analysis, rigorous evaluation and behavioral insights. The resulting lessons will help communities, international organizations and governments to implement peace strategies with greater confidence. Smart Peace is funded by the UK Government.

The Covid-19 crisis has had mixed impacts on Myanmar’s disparate conflicts and the ongoing peace process. This paper aims to explore some of the key events and initiatives that have been witnessed in conflict-affected parts of the country throughout the pandemic, with a particular focus on the implications for ongoing and longer-term peacebuilding efforts.