Myanmar
How Have Myanmar's Conflicts Been Affected by COVID-19 and What Should Be Done About It?
Attachments
This short briefing paper is the first in a series of practical notes prepared by The Asia Foundation as part of Smart Peace, a global initiative which combines the expertise of consortium members to address the challenges of building peace. Smart Peace works in Myanmar, Central African Republic, and Nigeria, seeking to combine peacebuilding techniques, conflict analysis, rigorous evaluation and behavioral insights. The resulting lessons will help communities, international organizations and governments to implement peace strategies with greater confidence. Smart Peace is funded by the UK Government.
At a glance…
The Covid-19 crisis has had mixed impacts on Myanmar’s disparate conflicts and the ongoing peace process. This paper aims to explore some of the key events and initiatives that have been witnessed in conflict-affected parts of the country throughout the pandemic, with a particular focus on the implications for ongoing and longer-term peacebuilding efforts.
The Covid-19 crisis has not unfolded in Myanmar as catastrophically as many had anticipated, with only 350 confirmed cases and 6 deaths as of 28 July 2020, although rates of testing are comparatively low.
Risks of a significant escalation remain, such as the continued return of migrant workers from neighboring countries and the spread of disease through makeshift quarantine and treatment facilities. At best, Myanmar has bought precious time to put in place risk communications systems, stockpile equipment, prepare quarantine facilities, and raise awareness of the dangers of the pandemic.
The Covid-19 response has highlighted deep fragmentation across Myanmar society, in particular along ethnic lines. Large parts of the population, especially in rural and ceasefire areas, have not had access to government health services and support, instead relying on civil society or ethnic armed groups. Meanwhile, the government’s public health discourse largely targets Bamar Buddhist communities, failing at times to include the diverse needs and experiences of other groups.
Some useful cooperation between state and non-state institutions on the pandemic response points to the potential for new and ongoing relationship-building or reconciliation. However, uninterrupted fighting and renewed clashes have continued in the West, the North, and the Southeast. Hopes for any progress in ongoing peace dialogues are extremely low.
Many international funders in Myanmar, who ordinarily target a variety of issues including peacebuilding, have pivoted toward public health and humanitarian support. Mitigating the potentially devastating long-term effects of the pandemic on nascent livelihoods and governance systems, and the fragile social fabric of conflict-affected communities in particular, remains crucial. Focus must also remain on higher-level efforts to seek negotiated solutions to conflict and address the underlying causes of violence, while augmenting efforts for bottom-up support with incremental and small-scale peacebuilding initiatives.