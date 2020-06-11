Housing at the forefront of the response to COVID-19: Discussion paper on policy options for Myanmar

Contributors: Vishnu Prasad, Oddy Angelo Barrios, Bijay Karmacharya

The impact of COVID-19 is being most devastatingly felt in the world’s urban areas. As UN-Habitat Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif starkly reminds us, among the 210 countries affected by COVID-19, 95 per cent of all cases are in urban areas. Urban poor communities including the homeless, residents of informal settlements, residents at risk of being evicted, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), undocumented persons, low-income renters, as well as homeowners are perhaps at greatest risk from both COVID-19 and the response interventions to it.

As states around the world instruct households to stay at home and practice physical distancing, realizing the right to adequate housing is now a matter of life and death for communities around the globe. The right to adequate housing has now become the front-line defense against the COVID-19 outbreak. As the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are being taken in Myanmar, UN-Habitat urges the Union, state/ region, and local governments, policy makers, national civil society organizations, sister United Nations agencies, International NGOs, and others engaged in efforts to contain COVID-19 to recognize the centrality of housing as a critical infrastructure of healthcare.

In this note, we focus on four key actions as critical to protect and prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the vulnerable urban poor in Myanmar:

Focus attention on informal settlements which are uniquely vulnerable to prevent the spread of COVID-19 End homelessness as a public health priority by identifying and allocating shelters for the homeless Ensure that no resident is evicted or displaced by announcing a moratorium on evictions Protect renters and homeowners by instituting an immediate rent freeze and negotiating mortgage holidays

In order to ensure that recommendations contained in this document are implemented at the earliest, we recommend that a multi-sector COVID-19 Housing Response Task Force be set up under the National-level Central Committee on Prevention, Control, and Treatment of COVID-19. We recommend that the Task Force have inclusive representation from national civil society organizations, UN/INGOs, private sector developers, providers of housing finance, renter and housing associations, community-led groups, and housing experts, among others.