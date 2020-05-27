Households hit hard by strong winds in Sagaing

Strong winds have destroyed more than 600 houses and buildings in 26 townships of Sagaing Region this month, said the head of Sagaing Region Disaster Management Department, state media reported.

Strong wind wreaked havoc in Kawlin, Htigyaing, Katha, Bamauk, Wuntho, Pinlebu, Indaw, Mawleik, Kalewa, Kalay, Minkin, YeU, Kantbalu, Kyunhla, Phaungphyin, Homalin, Watlat, Myinmu, Kani, Dabayin, Shwebo, Sagaing, Nanyun, Tamu, Ayardaw and Kyaukmyaung townships of Sagaing Region, destroying 662 buildings including 17 religious buildings.

A total of 3,315 local people from 680 households were hit hard by the strong wind, leaving 10 injured and one dead, the report siad.Strong winds have destroyed more than 600 houses and buildings in 26 townships of Sagaing Region this month, said the head of Sagaing Region Disaster Management Department, state media reported.

Strong wind wreaked havoc in Kawlin, Htigyaing, Katha, Bamauk, Wuntho, Pinlebu, Indaw, Mawleik, Kalewa, Kalay, Minkin, YeU, Kantbalu, Kyunhla, Phaungphyin, Homalin, Watlat, Myinmu, Kani, Dabayin, Shwebo, Sagaing, Nanyun, Tamu, Ayardaw and Kyaukmyaung townships of Sagaing Region, destroying 662 buildings including 17 religious buildings.

A total of 3,315 local people from 680 households were hit hard by the strong wind, leaving 10 injured and one dead, the report siad.