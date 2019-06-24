Hearing all Voices, an inclusive approach to peace

Earlier this month, the Kadu Youth Development Association (KYDA) brought together young people from all walks of life from across Sagaing Region to discuss peace. Youth from minority ethnic communities joined representatives from Government, Ethnic Armed Organizations, political parties to create hold an inclusive conversation on the peace process.

This event, which KYDA are calling a “regional dialogue”, was held in the city of Monywa, and supported by the Joint Peace Fund. U Than Zaw Oo, Executive Director of KYDA said it was important because it allowed the voices of some of the smaller ethnicities, who are not officially included in the formal peace process, to be heard.

“This event aimed to amplify our small ethnic communities’ voices so that they are heard by the Government and that they include us in the peace process. We also hope to build connections, and strengthen relationships and mutual understanding among smaller ethnic groups in every part of Sagaing Region where different communities are living,” he said.

The day-long forum brought together 180 participants from different regional organizations that included the Sagaing Regional Chin Ethnic Affairs Minister and regional authorities, political parties, ethnic literature and cultural affairs associations representing Kadu, Kanan, Shanni, Shan, Asho Chin, Chin, Naga, and Kuki ethnicities; youth networks, women groups, and media.

“The regional peace dialogues are the unique model, which is the first time arrangements at the State and Regional-levels. Through these dialogues, we can figure out about the peace process as well as we could promote our authentic voices. By doing such kind of regional peace dialogues, the government will gradually come to understand us [non-Bamar] better and will include us,” said U Than Zaw Oo.

At the day-long event, KYDA presented the findings from their Peace Education and Knowledge surveys that were completed by people from Katha, Indaw, Banmauk, Penlebu, Hteegyiee, Kawlin, Wonthu and Homalin townships in Sagaing Region; Monyin township in Kachin State; and Mabain township in Shan State. According to the survey findings, most people think the peace process is a purely political process only involving the Government and EAO leaders and that ordinary people can’t participate in the process.

L.Laung Poh from the Naga Student Youth Federation said an inclusive peace process and increased public participation was essential to find lasting peace. “Sagaing region is formed by specific ethnic groups, and their engagements shouldn’t exclude, we must include them. However, we need to create interactive dialogues, let’s call it win-win situations while we think about their inclusions in the peace process.”

At the conference, KYDA also organized a panel discussion on the promotion of peace and knowledge. Daw Khin Lay, a founder of Triangle Women’s Support Group and one of the panelists said that calling for peace should be linked to people’s everyday lives. “Peace always should begin at home. At the same time, we need to try very hard to achieve peace in this country on a daily basis,” she said.

Dim Lam Neng, a panelist and women’s affairs supervisor of the Chin Ethnic Development Organization from Tamu township expressed her concern over the consequences of a lack of peace. “There are many indirect impacts of conflict in our areas and one of the biggest challenges in Tamu district is illegal drugs and its impacts on local people in their social lives, as well as livelihoods issues, poor transportation, healthcare and education, ” she said.

Throughout the discussions, the speakers talked about the importance of regional challenges in the peace process; acknowledging ethnic minorities and their identities; rule of law; increasing women’s participation in the peace process; amplifying youth voices; and strengthening communications between young people living in different States and Region.

KYDA has also conducted four peace education trainings with 108 participants from Indaw, Bamauk, Hteegyin, Katha, Homeline, Pinlebu, Kalay, Wuntho, Shwebo townships in Sagaing Region, Moekaung township in Kachin State and Mabaim township in Shan State. Moreover, ten peace awareness sessions were organized by KYDA and its alumni with 1,432 community members from these townships learning more about the peace process and sharing their regional concerns.

KYDA will hold a peace advocacy on federalism training in July in order to empower their alumni who participated in peace education trainings and develop their advocacy skills to work with community members at the grassroots-level.