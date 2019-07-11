Handing-over Ceremony for donation of Tractors, Crawler Harvesters and Computers to Rakhine State Government by Government of India [EN/MY]

On 13 June 2019, the Embassy of India, Yangon and Consulate General of India, Sittwe organized a formal handing over ceremony for donation of Tractors, Harvesters and Computers to Rakine State Government in the presence of Ambassador of India H.E. Shri Saurabh Kumar and Honorable Chief Minister of Rakhine State, H.E U Nyi Pu. The others present on the occasion included Cabinet Ministers of Rakhine State Government, Principal of Sittwe Computer University, members of Peasant Union, Consul General and officials of the Embassy.

It is recalled that the Embassy of India and the State Government of Rakhine had signed two separate MoUs on 12 September 2018.

One of the MoUs was between Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry & Minerals (R.S.G.) and Embassy of India, Yangon. On the request by the Rakhine State Government, the Government of India has provided 15 Tractors and 15 Crawler Harvesters to the Rakhine State Government towards uplifting the lives of the peasants in the region, as Rakhine is a predominantly agricultural based economy. The assistance provided would promote agricultural mechanization in the state.

The other MoU was between Department of Social Affairs (R.S.G.) and Embassy of India, Yangon under which India assisted the Sittwe Computer University by providing 40 Computers with associated peripherals. This move would usher computer literacy among the youth in the Rakhine State and further equip them with employment opportunities in the software sector.

The Government of India is committed to a strong development assistance partnership with the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Recognizing the special challenges in and needs of Rakhine State, where equitable development of all sections of the State's inhabitants is key to building social harmony, peace and prosperity, India and Myanmar have separately entered into an agreement on the Rakhine State Development Programme, under which India is providing US$ 25 million in grant assistance over a period of five years. This assistance is dedicated to projects in Rakhine State, the first of which is a pilot project to build 250 prefabricated houses in Northern Rakhine for displaced persons.

The two countries are cooperating closely to develop more projects that can be executed under the aegis of Rakhine State Development Programme.

