11 Jul 2019

Handing-over Ceremony for donation of Tractors, Crawler Harvesters and Computers to Rakhine State Government by Government of India [EN/MY]

Report
from Government of India
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (81.45 KB)Burmese version

On 13 June 2019, the Embassy of India, Yangon and Consulate General of India, Sittwe organized a formal handing over ceremony for donation of Tractors, Harvesters and Computers to Rakine State Government in the presence of Ambassador of India H.E. Shri Saurabh Kumar and Honorable Chief Minister of Rakhine State, H.E U Nyi Pu. The others present on the occasion included Cabinet Ministers of Rakhine State Government, Principal of Sittwe Computer University, members of Peasant Union, Consul General and officials of the Embassy.

It is recalled that the Embassy of India and the State Government of Rakhine had signed two separate MoUs on 12 September 2018.

One of the MoUs was between Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry & Minerals (R.S.G.) and Embassy of India, Yangon. On the request by the Rakhine State Government, the Government of India has provided 15 Tractors and 15 Crawler Harvesters to the Rakhine State Government towards uplifting the lives of the peasants in the region, as Rakhine is a predominantly agricultural based economy. The assistance provided would promote agricultural mechanization in the state.

The other MoU was between Department of Social Affairs (R.S.G.) and Embassy of India, Yangon under which India assisted the Sittwe Computer University by providing 40 Computers with associated peripherals. This move would usher computer literacy among the youth in the Rakhine State and further equip them with employment opportunities in the software sector.

The Government of India is committed to a strong development assistance partnership with the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Recognizing the special challenges in and needs of Rakhine State, where equitable development of all sections of the State's inhabitants is key to building social harmony, peace and prosperity, India and Myanmar have separately entered into an agreement on the Rakhine State Development Programme, under which India is providing US$ 25 million in grant assistance over a period of five years. This assistance is dedicated to projects in Rakhine State, the first of which is a pilot project to build 250 prefabricated houses in Northern Rakhine for displaced persons.

The two countries are cooperating closely to develop more projects that can be executed under the aegis of Rakhine State Development Programme.

Date: June 13, 2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.