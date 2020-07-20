Guidelines for Community Fever Clinic (Version 2) as of 17-7-2020

1. Objectives

General Objective

To have well-organized and efficient fever clinic which is safe for both patients and health professionals.

Specific Objectives

- To identify COVID-19 cases in early stage of disease.

- To make sure that a differential diagnosis is approached during the raining season

- To reduce the burden of emergency department at public hospitals.

- To collaborate with general practitioners in prevention and control of COVID-19, and many other transmitted diseases.

- To prevent COVID-19 infections in GP clinics.

- To reduce nosocomial infection among suspected patients.

2. Rationale for Community Fever Clinic

Every fever patient should be suspected and investigated to avoid potential spread.

Differential Diagnosis can be conducted to confounding fever tropical infectious such as:

Dengue/Chikungunya - Malaria - Enteric fevers and Typhoid fever - Typhus - Leptospirosis - Influenza and Influenza like illness: VRS, Mycoplasma and some others

Risk of infection to health professionals and the community by COVID-19 shall be reduced by proper organization of community fever clinic.

3. Scope and Field of Application

All team members shall be aware of infection control measures. The team will be supervised by the respective township medical officer and shall comprise consultant physician or specialist assistant physician, or general practitioner or medical officer, two nurses, two nurse assistants/workers/volunteers. All medical practitioners must be registered with Myanmar medical council and must have practicing license.