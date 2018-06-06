Government of Myanmar and United Nations Agencies sign MoU on assistance to the repatriation process of displaced persons from Rakhine State

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population (IvloLIP) of the Government of Myanmar and United Nations Agencies signed the Memorandum of Understanding on assista.nce to the repatriation process of displaced persons from Rakhine State at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre. Nay Pyi Taw, today.

The signing of the MOU is the result of the invitation by the Government of Myanmar to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to assist the Government in the implementation of the "Arrangement on Return of Displaced Persons from Rakhine State" an agreement which was signed between the Governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh on 23 November 2017. Myanmar is committed to the speedy mplementation of the agreement and has undertaken preparations since then.

The signing of the MIX is expected to enhance the work already undertaken by the Government of Myanmar since last year for the voluntary, safe and dignified repatriation of the displaced persons. It is hoped that with the UN' s involvement, the repatriation process will hasten.

The MOU confirms UNDP and UNHCR' s support to the Government' s comprehensive and durable solutions to the issue of displacement and its as contained in the Government of Myanmar' s statement dated 24 August 2017. In this regard, the UNHCR will assist the Government of Myanmar, inter alia, in the implementation of the voluntary repatriation and the reintegration of all those who return Under this MOU; assist the government to conduct assessments at their potential pilot project sites; support pilot coexistence and other programmes benefiting all comniunities; work with UNDP to prepare the conditions for recovery and resilience-based development in potential areas.

Whereas, the UNDP, will assist the government of Myanmar inter alia, to coordinate and support the necessary assessments related to community resilience-building; to undertake the planning process for resilience-base recovery and development that will benefit all communities; to promote social cohesion among the communities: to support access to livelihoods.

Myanmar and UN previously had a successful cooperation in the field of voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced persons. ln 1993, the Government of the Union of Myanmar and UNHCR signed a MOU to provide a framework of assistance and cooperation in the context of the voluntary repatriation programme from Bangladesh and some 230.000 displaced persons were repatriated.

The ceremony began with the welcome remarks by U Kyaw Tint Swe, Union Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor, with the MoU signed by Permanent Secretary of MoLIP, UN Resident Coordinator a.i., and UNHCR representative, and followed by a reception hosted by the Union Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor.