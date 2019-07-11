The Government of India hands over 250 pre-fabricated houses to the Government of Myanmar [EN/MY]

The Government of India had taken up the project under its Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) under which USD 25 million is allocated for a period 5 years. The location of the pre-fabricated houses in northern Rakhine is as follows:

In a handing over ceremony at Maung Daw, Rakhine State on 9 July 2019, the Ambassador of India Saurabh Kumar handed over the documents related to 250 pre-fabricated houses for use of displaced returnees from Bangladesh, to U Aung Kyaw Zan, Joint-chairman of Returnee Resettlement Work Committee and the Minister for Electricity, Industry and Transportation of Rakhine State Government. The latter presented a Letter of Acknowledgement to the Ambassador. The Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Dr. Win Myat Aye was present on the occasion. In his remarks Dr. Win Myat Aye thanked the Government of India for its assistance and recalled the growing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Shwe Zar - 148 units

Kyein Chaung Taung - 60 units

Nant Thar Taung - 42 units

The MoU on RSDP signed between India and Myanmar in December 2017 aims to contribute to the socio-economic development of the area. The programme includes creation of infrastructure in the areas of education, health, agriculture and allied activities, agro-processing, community development sectors and related training in these areas. This could include, inter alia, support for construction of small bridges, upgradation of roads, small power projects, livelihood activity, setting up of training centres, conservation of environmental and cultural heritage, empowerment of women and child welfare. The construction of 250 houses was the first initiative under the RSDP and has been successfully completed. Another 22 proposals which includes solar power related projects, construction related projects, agriculture mechanization projects and capacity building projects are presently under consideration.

Separately, Embassy of India had in June 2019 handed over to the Government of Rakhine State, 40 computers for use in Sittwe Computer University and 15 each of tractors and crawlers for use in the farm sector. These contributions were made under the Government of India’s Small Development Projects scheme. India had also provided earlier medical equipment to upgrade the facilities at Sittwe General Hospital in Rakhine.