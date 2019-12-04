Government hopes to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2025

Myanmar's health authorities are planning to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2025, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry, Xinhua reported.

Myint Htwe, union minister of health and sports, said that the HIV infection rate to pregnant women declined from 0.84 percent in 2011 to 0.57 percent in 2018, at the celebration of the World AIDS Day 2019 held on Sunday.

According to statistical data of the AIDS Epidemic Model-AEM, there were about 237,000 people living with HIV nationwide and its prevalence rate is at 0.57 percent in the country last year.

Numbers of HIV incidence dropped to over 10,000 in 2018, from 29,000 in 2000, said the ministry's release.