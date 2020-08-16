Government to give assistance to families in IDP camps

By Aung Myat Thu

The Social Welfare Department under Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement said that the government is planning to give financial assistance to families living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country at the rate of 65,000 kyats per family.

Social Welfare Department Deputy Director General Aung Kyaw Moe said, “We have already received 13.255 billion kyats from Lift Fund for assistance under current MCCT and social function programmes. [but] we have to do more on distributing this relief fund to families living in IDP camps and disabled persons. We earmarked 4.153 billion kyats from this Lift Fund for giving financial assistance to each household in these IDP camps and we earmarked 3.248 billion kyats for giving assistance to disabled persons.”

The Lift Fund was established by international donors for livelihood and food security and relief.