15 Aug 2019

Government conducts survey of landslide site

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 14 Aug 2019 View Original

By Tun Tun Win

Geologists from the Irrigation and Water Resources Management Department have inspected a hill at Thae Phyi Gone village on Yangon-Mawlamyine highway in Paung Township, Mon State after a landslide at Malatt hill of Kalama mountain range.

After incessant heavy rain in the area, there was a landslide on August 9 and 27 houses in Thae Phyu Kone village were buried under the huge land mass. Search and Rescue team have so far found 64 dead.

Experts from Yangon Fire Department inspected the hill with drones and concluded that more landslides were likely to happen. The Mon State government has presented the findings to the union government for more action.

Mon State government chief minister Dr. Aye Zan said at a later press briefing that they had no plan yet to declare the landslide area as state-level danger zone.

