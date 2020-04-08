Gender Profile for Humanitarian Action: Rakhine, Kachin and Northern Shan, Myanmar (Volume 2 Issued March 2020)

ABOUT

The gender profile for humanitarian action in Rakhine, Kachin and Northern Shan, Myanmar was developed in 2018 through collective inputs from and consultations with humanitarian and gender stakeholders from national and subnational levels from UN, (I)NGOs and CSOs with technical and coordination support from UN Women and in partnership with OCHA and UNFPA.

The purpose of the GiHA profile is to provide a summary overview of the overall context for gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian action in Myanmar and to highlight key sector-specific and cross-section gender issues, needs, gaps, response efforts taken, constraints/challenges to address these, and finally recommend strategic goals and further action needed to strengthen gender mainstreaming.

The profile is aligned with the new IASC policy on gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian action (2017) and the new IASC gender in humanitarian action handbook (2018). It serves as a consolidated snapshot of existing datasets, research, analysis, assessments available.

*The profile is updated on an annual basis