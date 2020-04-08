Gender mainstreaming checklists for humanitarian action - Myanmar (Issued March 2020) - Gender in Humanitarian Action Workstream

ABOUT

In Myanmar more than 273,000 displaced people –69 per cent of whom are women and children – remain in camps or camp-like situations in Kachin, Shan, Rakhine, Chin and Kayin states. The crises occurring in different geographical locations in the country disproportionately affect women and girls, as well as the most vulnerable and marginalized population groups and perpetrate and exacerbate pre-existing, persistent gender and social inequalities. This makes an understanding of the gendered context in different crisis settings across Myanmar essential.

Humanitarian actors from UN, (I)NGOs, CSOs and the Government of Myanmar have demonstrated a strong commitment to gender equality and made significant efforts in promoting gender mainstreaming in humanitarian action, as well as across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

To support humanitarian actors, UN Women, on behalf of Gender In Humanitarian Action (GiHA) workstream, have developed 11 localized gender programming checklists for gender mainstreaming in humanitarian action in consultations with the national and sub-national Inter-Cluster Coordination Groups. These context-specific guidance tools build on the Inter Agency Standing Committee Gender in Humanitarian Action Handbook and incorporate sector-wise elements of the Myanmar Gender in Humanitarian Action Profile. The localized checklists are intended to equip humanitarian and development practitioners with practical guidance tailored for specific sectors and clusters on strengthening gender mainstreaming efforts to further ensure that broader gender issues, gaps and needs are adequately addressed. It provides essential tips for gender-transformative outcomes in humanitarian programming.

The gender mainstreaming checklist are the steps forward to promoting gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian action in Myanmar and strengthening institutional capacity of humanitarian practitioners in Myanmar.