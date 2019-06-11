Gender in Humanitarian Action Training of Trainers Workshop - Yangon/Myanmar, 23-26 April 2019

INTRODUCTION

The Gender in Humanitarian Action training of trainers (ToT) workshop, which took place from 23 to 26 April 2019 in Yangon/Myanmar, was designed to meet the demand for dedicated training on gender in humanitarian action (GiHA), enabling humanitarian practitioners to have an increased understanding of gender equality programming and its applicability in their respective areas of work. The GiHA ToT provided participants with a variety of practical and transferable tools on gender that aimed to strengthen their capacity to integrate gender equality programming in cluster/sector-wide humanitarian action, with a focus on implementing gender transformative approaches.

The training was organized by UN Women in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group in Myanmar and with funding from UN Women. The training was facilitated by Marie Sophie Pettersson, Programme Specialist Humanitarian Action and Resilience Building, UN Women; Aye Thiri Kyaw, Senior National Coordination Officer, OCHA; Su Mon, GBV Programme Analyst, UNFPA; and Chow Su, GBV Programme Analyst, UNFPA.

TRAINING OBJECTIVES

The training was designed as a training of trainers to enable trained participants to form a pool of local GiHA trainers to support conducting further GiHA trainings in Myanmar and to strengthen gender mainstreaming efforts across humanitarian response efforts in Myanmar.

The objectives of the training were to provide participants the skills to:

Define key terms of gender and gender equality in humanitarian action;

Strengthen the integration of gender equality measures into the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) by learning how to use different gender tools and by creating a practical gender lens;

Support the clusters/sectors in developing gender assessments, analysis and strategies; and facilitate coordination processes that meaningfully integrate critical gender, vulnerability and capacity dimensions;

Articulate clearly the imperative for gender equality programming in the humanitarian legal and architecture frameworks;

Strengthen gender mainstreaming efforts across humanitarian response efforts in Myanmar;

Create action plans of how to apply the gained knowledge from the workshop in practice.

The training targeted mainly local staff members from different humanitarian sectors, clusters and working groups across different geographical areas in Myanmar including from Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw as well as from Rakhine, Kachin, Kayin and Shan states. A total of 37 participants attended the training. This included representatives from Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Plan International, Action Contre La Faim, Save the Children, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Action Aid, Relief International, Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS), Community Partners International (CPI), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Community and Family Services International (CFSI), Nyein Foundation, Metta Development Foundation, Troicaire, Solidarité International, World Vision, KBC-HDD (MKA), KMSS-MKA, Shalom, UNOPS, UNICEF, WHO, UNAIDS, UN Women, UNFPA and OCHA.