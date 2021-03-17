Full Support for Democracy, Peace, Rule of Law in Myanmar: IOM Statement

The International Organization for Migration (UN Migration), expresses its full support for the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms, and strongly reiterates the statements of the UN Secretary-General condemning the escalating and violent repression of peaceful protesters across the country.

Myanmar is a country of significant human mobility. It is estimated that one in four Myanmar people are migrants either internally or internationally. Migrants are among the most impacted by the ongoing political crisis. Most recently, violent crackdowns reached Yangon's western industrial Hlaing Thar Yar township, which hosts the largest population of internal migrants in Myanmar.

The fear of insecurity triggered the desperate return of hundreds of thousands of migrants to their communities of origin in search of safety and security. IOM expresses profound concern over the escalating use of force by military and security forces against peaceful protestors and reaffirms its longstanding and firm commitment to support migrants and the vulnerable, and ensure that humanitarian and life-saving assistance reaches those most in need.

Recognizing the critical linkages between a strengthened civil society, community resilience and the preservation of the democratic space, IOM highly values partnerships with civil society organizations. We work together to ensure that support interventions are tailored to the needs of migrants and vulnerable communities. The views and safety of civil society organizations are at the heart of IOM's response to this crisis, and they remain an essential foundation for encouraging a return to the democratic transition.

IOM and its partners will continue doing their utmost to ensure that essential support reaches migrants and migrant-sending communities across Myanmar despite the challenging circumstances.

We call for the immediate cessation of violence, as well as for the protection and recognition of the fundamental rights and aspirations of migrants, of the vulnerable, and of all the people of Myanmar.

For more information, please contact Itayi Viriri at the IOM Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, Tel: +63 916 237 0574, Email: iviriri@iom.int or Paul Dillon, IOM Geneva, Tel: +41 79 636 9874, Email: pdillon@iom.int