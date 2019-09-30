“Freedom, Equality and Justice” – the essential Values for Peace

“Freedom, Equality and Justice are the essential values for every human being, as well being the essential foundational values needed to build a peaceful society,” Dr Salai Lian Hmung Sakhong, Vice-Chair of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC), declared at the opening of a DVB run panel discussion on values for peace to mark the International Day of Peace in Yangon.

Giving the opening remarks at the DVB organized event, which was supported by the Joint Peace Fund, Dr Sakhong, said these values need to be protected legally and politically. That way ethnic communities including Bamar would be able to solve the issues that relate to diversity, multiculturalism, and difference of religion.

“If we want to move ahead to a country based on democracy and a federal system, we have to recognize and respect different ethnicities and celebrate their diversity,” he said. He explained that this was necessary because it was an essential step towards building the values needed for lasting peace.

He said: “If we do so, the values of mutual recognition and mutual respect will gradually become the core values for peace in this country, and we need to see these values as our strength. Moreover, that values can guarantee to reach peace.”

The one-day event on 21 September 2019 constituted a series of three panel discussions led by female discussants on values for peace and two core issues on business and environment that would gain benefits from achieving peace in Myanmar.

The final panel on “Values for Peace”, involved Lahpai Ja Ra from the Gender and Development Institute (GDI), Nan Say Hwa who is a Former Member of Parliament, Zar chi Oo, an independent researcher and Mon Mon Myat, a freelance writer.

During the discussion, the panelists recognized the importance of different identities, language and culture; and different definitions and understandings of values for peace based on the gender. Laphai Ja Ra, the Director of Gender and Development Institute said women had an important role in promoting the values needed for lasting peace: “We, ourselves, always start by thinking that peace is about our inner peace. I believe we need to reflect on this and broaden it. We need to include what values for peace mean to marginalized women for example, when thinking about what is needed for sustainable peace in Myanmar.”

Mon Mon Myat highlighted the changes that were needed to support sustaining these values. “We should have the courage to embrace the changes that will lead us to obtain true values of democracy and sustainable peace in Myanmar,” she said.

The DVB’s “Peace Day” panel discussions were witnessed by an audience of 150 people from civil society organizations, business associations, women’s groups, broadcast and print media, former Members of Parliament (MPs), environmental groups, political parties and think tanks.

DVB held a photo exhibition on conflict and peace at the Event which also included female musicians performing peace songs which was organized by the music CSO, Turning Tables.

The discussions were live streamed on ‘DVB TV News’ Facebook page that has 11 Million followers, and will be packaged as an hour-long TV programme at a later date and aired on DVB’s TV Channel which has a reach of up to 30 million people across the country.