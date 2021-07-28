Flash Update: No. 01 – Monsoonal Flooding, Myanmar – 28 July 2021

● OVERVIEW: Data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed noticeable high 7-day average (21 - 26 Jul) rainfall across Rakhine, Bago, Ayeyarwady, Kayin, Mon and Tanitharyi with maximum rainfall per day around 50mm.

● CHRONOLOGY:

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) Myanmar, as of 27 July 2021 at 1730 HRS M.S.T, mentioned that the low pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal still persists. Monsoon is strong to vigorous over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) of Myanmar, as of 27 July 2021 has released a flood warning for Salween and Thaung River in Kayin State (Hpa, Bilin, and Myawaddy) and Sittaung River in Bago (Madawk). According to trusted news media sources, prolonged heavy rain has caused flooding in Karen State, Mon State, and Tanintharyi Region since 22 July.

● IMPACTS: A total of 48,472 persons have been evacuated/affected in the states of Kayin, Mon, and Rakhine as reported by the DDM. Details:

Kayin State – 681 households or 3,016 persons (1,429 males and 1,587 females) evacuated/affected and 2,104 households or 11,903 persons (5,735 males and 6,1168 females) preemptively evacuated into 16 evacuation centres 2. Mon State – 4,462 households or 19,840 persons (304 males and 349 females identified) evacuated/affected, and 3,335 households or 10,770 persons (4,885 males and 5,885 females) preemptively evacuated into 8 evacuation centres. Rakhine State – 1,712 households or 25,799 persons (1,733 males and 1,936 females) evacuated/affected

● FORECAST: Over the next 24 hours, the monsoon is seen to be strong to vigorous over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. Over the next 48 hours, the strong monsoon is seen to persist (DMH).

● RESPONSE: Urgent needs and gaps are still under data collection. Evacuation efforts for the affected areas have been conducted.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates.