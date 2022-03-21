Flash Update: No. 01 – INVEST 91B, Myanmar – 21 Mar 2022

OVERVIEW: According to the observations of Myanmar's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DMH) at 1430 HRS UTC+7, the deep depression over North Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal (INVEST 91B) has moved North-Northeastwards. The centre is estimated to be about 250 NM South-Southwest of Yangon, Myanmar.

● INTENSITY: the deep depression (INVEST 91B) has maximum winds near the centre measuring up to 72 kph, central pressure of 1002 hPa (DMH).

● FORECAST:

DMH: In the next 48 hours, the deep depression (INVEST 91B) is likely to move Northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands and is forecast to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It will make a close approach to Coco Island today evening (21 March), near Hainggyikyun, Ayeyarwady Region in the afternoon of 22 March and cross near Thandwe, Rakhine coast in the morning of 23 March.

Global + Hurricane Models: cross Zigyaing or Ywadegon of Myanmar within 24 hours from forecast model initialised at 1300 HRS UTC+7 and again within 48 hours in Thandwe District, Rakhine.

● IMPACTS:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), forecasts that the highest probability of wetter conditions (period of 21 – 27 March) is over Myanmar. o Fairly widespread rain or thundershowers in Naypyitaw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady. Taninthayi Regions and Kachin, Shan, Chin, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin, Mon States with regionally isolated heavy falls in some regions and states from 21-22 March. o Frequent squalls and rough seas off and along Myanmar coasts with waves reaching 3.05 - 4.27 m.

Storm surge 3.05 - 4.27 m high is possible in estuaries and tributaries at Pathein District, Labutta District, Myaungmya District, Maubin District, Phy arpon District, and Ayeyarwady Region.

● ADVISORY: According to DMH, due to the deep depression (INVEST 91B), people should prepare for the impacts of rain or thundershowers with strong winds, lightning, possible flash floods especially in small streams and mountain streams, and landslides in the mountainous areas, as well as domestic flights, travellers, vessels and ships off and along the coasts of Myanmar.

● PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE: the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) of Myanmar has disseminated to those potentially affected relevant information regarding the dangers and potential impacts of the tropical cyclone which is developing in the Bay of Bengal.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.