Flash Update: No. 01 – Flooding in Mandalay Region, Myanmar – 28 Jul 2020

Heavy rain and the raising of Ayeyarwady river, villages in rural area of Amarapura are common every year. In July 2020, the Ayeyarwady River water level had been rising especially in Amarapuya township, where a broken dyke nearby Sagaing-Mandalay Highway on evening of 19th July caused a sudden rise of water level in downstream located nearby township and villages. (GLIDE).

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Myanmar (DMH), Ayeyarwady River forecast also indicate that the water level of the river in Mandalay will reach danger levels by tomorrow 29 July which may further exacerbate the situation. According to DMH, isolated showers are forecasted until 31 July.

According to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) of the Ministry of Social Relief,

Welfare and Resettlement, as of Thursday 23 July 2020, 6,400 households or 25,000 persons have reportedly been displaced. There were 78 shelters left for operation. (Reliefweb).

Regionally, floods hit Sagaing, Magway, Mandalay regions and Kachin state and of them,

Mandalay region suffered the most, registering over 4,800 flood victims, according to the Xinhua report.