Flash Update #6 Developments in Southeast Myanmar (25 May 2021)

Major Developments and Security Incidents

A resurgence of armed conflict involving several armed actors took place over the weekend in Kayah State, near the border with Shan State. On the morning of Thursday, 20 May 2021, clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Karenni Army, the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) in Bawlakhe and Hpaswang townshipstook place after troops attempted to enter the KNPP’s territory which resulted in the displacement of some villagers in the region.

On the same day, four civilians and four striking civil servants at a funeral were arrested by security forces in Demoso town. As many as 13 people were thought to have been arrested on that day. When talks over their release failed, the Karenni People’s Defense Force (KPDF), formed by civilian resistance fighters, launched attacks on security forces the next day. By the evening of Friday, 21 May 2021, the KPDF announced it had attacked and seized several military security checkpoints and outposts in Demoso and Bawlakhe townships with the help of a local ethnic armed organization (EAO). Though the EAO was not identified, it is believed to be the Karenni Army which is active in the region.

Clashes were reported in at least in five locations within Demoso Township, including Daungankha, Myo Ma, Si Pin, Sa Pya Chauk Mine and Marnarplaw. According to reports, indiscriminate mortar shelling by security forces was used as the MAF sent in reinforcements following the clashes.6 In addition, there have been reports of the Border Guard Forces (BGF) mobilizing in western Demoso and roads entering to Kayah being blocked by the KPDF. As a result of the events on 20 and 21 May 2021, some local sources reported that over one thousand persons fled to nearby villages in western Demoso and Hpruso close to the Shan State border, and in eastern Demoso and Hpruso near the Than Lwin (Salween) River.

Shootings were reported from several locations in Loikaw town on Saturday, 22 May 2021. According to local sources, the MAF shot at civilians at Dawtawe checkpoint in Demoso Township and as a result, two people died and one person was injured. Fighting intensified on Sunday, 23 May 2021, after the KPDF ambushed a local police station in nearby Moe Bye, Pekhon Township, southern Shan State. In response, security forces opened fire on villages between Moe Bye and Loikaw, forcing those seeking shelter in the area to be further displaced.

As a result of the shelling on a Catholic church in Kayan Thar Yar Village in Loikaw Township, four persons died and several others were wounded. Shootings by security forces towards civilians were also reported at Bawlakhe Township where one person died and two others were injured. Fighting also took place in urban areas on the same day with the MAF launching helicopter air strikes at Demoso8 and Loikaw, along with mortar shelling and tanks. 9Artillery shells fired indiscriminately landed on civilian homes, injuring two civilians. 10 To reinforce security, a curfew was enforced in Loikaw.

On Monday, 24 May 2021, clashes around Loikaw resumed in the morning, with the KPDF setting fire to the government office as well as the houses of informers in Demoso town. Armed clashes were also observed between the KNPP and MAF in Lokhar Lo village in Maw Chi region. An unidentified number of people from Lokhar Lo village were displaced to nearby locations.