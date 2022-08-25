Five years into the Rohingya crisis, UN Special Representative Pramila Patten urges for enhanced efforts related to justice and accountability for the survivors of sexual violence

New York, 25 August 2022: The Rohingya refugee crisis enters its fifth year at a time of unprecedented global turbulence caused by armed conflicts and increased militarization that has devastated lives, healthcare systems, economies and societies. While ultimately the solution to the plight of the Rohingya lies in Myanmar, the country is yet again going through another political turmoil, aggravated by the military takeover in February 2021 by the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s armed forces, which has put the Rohingya people further into uncertainty. “I acknowledge the extremely generous response by the Government of Bangladesh to the Rohingya refugee crisis, in a climate of constrained resources. Under these circumstances, I urge the international community to take action and continue to stand in solidarity with the Rohingya survivors of grave international crimes to ensure access to justice and redress, which is foundational for recovery and peace”, Special Representative Patten said.

“In 2017 and 2018 during my visits to the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, I had witnessed firsthand the visible scars on women and girls from the sexual violence they endured. All of the women I spoke with said they wanted to see the perpetrators punished. They all – without exception – demanded justice”, she added. Since 2010, the annual reports of the Secretary-General on conflict-related sexual violence have documented patterns of sexual violence crimes in Myanmar. Moreover, in 2019 the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar concluded that “rape and sexual violence are part of a deliberate strategy to intimidate, terrorize or punish a civilian population, and are used as a tactic of war” and was one of the hallmarks of the military operations conducted by the Tatmadaw.

The Myanmar’s society has now started to urge their leaders to recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic nationality, entitled to citizenship and other collective and individual rights, and to ensure accountability and reparations for the crimes committed against them. This encouraging shift means no more that the people of Myanmar are confronting history and are willing to work towards lasting solutions to build peace and reconciliation. “We must heed the call of the people of Myanmar and work collectively towards ensuring justice which has been delayed for far too long. I reiterate my call for enhanced efforts by the international community to continue supporting the dignity and well-being of the Rohingya community and to ensure that perpetrators will be held accountable and that survivors will have effective access to reparations and redress. I call for the collective search of lasting solutions for one of the most persecuted people on earth”, the Special Representative concluded.

NOTE TO THE EDITORS: Since 2018, the Tatmadaw has been listed by the Secretary-General in the annual report on conflict-related sexual violence, as being credibly suspected of having committed patterns of sexual violence. A Joint Communiqué to address conflict-related sexual violence was signed between the United Nations and the Government of Myanmar in 2018, aiming at bringing perpetrators to justice, including members of the military at all levels. While the Joint Communiqué provides a framework for accountability and security sector reform, regrettably, the Tatmadaw is yet to take any meaningful measures to prevent or address these violations, pursuant to this agreement.

