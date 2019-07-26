Federalism: a doorway into building better understanding of the peace process

The Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) of 2015, a document ratified by Myanmar’s parliament, has established federal union as the end goal of Myanmar’s peace process. Many in Myanmar’s Regions, which lie outside of the areas of conflict, however, know little about the peace process because it does not seem to concern them. But a federal system would touch the lives of everyone in Myanmar, not just those whose lives have been shaped by decades of conflict.

With this in mind, the Centre for Development and Ethnic Studies (CDES), with the support of the Joint Peace Fund, has designed a series of trainings and forums for communities from both Regions and States to learn and discuss what federalism means in more depth as well as increase understanding about the peace process itself. Overall, these events seek to create a better understanding of federalism as a tool to build peace in Myanmar. So far, they have been held in Ayeyarwaddy, Bago, Magway, Sagaing, Tanintharyi, Nay Pyi Taw, Shan and Kachin with the most recent one held in Yangon from 27-30 June. To date, more than 700 people have attended the peace forums and over 200 have attended the three-day training, which precedes the forum.

Improving the understanding and perception of federalism in Myanmar’s Burma-majority Regions is seen as a particularly important aspect of these trainings. CDES Program Manager Thawng Tha Lian said engaging participants on how many local and national problems relate to self-determination and State and Regional Constitutions, people are able to understand how they too would benefit from federalism. “People in Myanmar’s Regions often see federalism and the peace process as an “ethnic” issue not a national issue and something that is not related to themselves, but after attending these trainings participants can appreciate that this is an issue of national importance,” he said.

Participants are also committed to sharing knowledge on federalism and the peace process with their local communities. Ma Nilar, a public sector administrator from Hlaing Thay Yar in Yangon said: “Most of the people in my community don’t know why they need to know about politics and the peace process, as they are only concerned with their own livelihoods. After attending this forum, I’m eager to share the knowledge I gained here with my community. So, I want my community to know what I learned as this kind of knowledge is necessary to achieve peace.

Through these events, CDES aims to informally support the political dialogue process at a grass-roots level and increase stakeholder understanding of a formal process and key issues that are often far removed from local realities.

Thawng Tha Lian believes that unless the general public are more informed and given opportunities to engage in the peace process, its success will remain limited. He said:” We have only relatively recently been able to discuss issues such as federalism and peace in Myanmar and currently the general public does not have enough information on the importance of federalism and the peace process.”

Increasing public knowledge of federalism and the peace process requires substantial media engagement, and CDES invited several media representatives from organizations such as DVB, Mizzima, Myanmar Media 7 to attend these events. Win Lae Lae Tun a reporter from Myanmar Media 7 covering the Yangon training session, said that media play an essential role in promoting greater public awareness, but admitted that few in the media themselves, actually know much about federalism. “All the media need to cooperate and work to make the public aware about these issues. Even I don’t understand very much about federalism. If other media and TV channels collaborate and give the best message to public about peace awareness, the media can help make a difference in supporting the current peace process.”

Attendees have come from a variety of different backgrounds and organizations and have included representatives from political parties, government officials, CSOs, student unions, as well as women’s and youth groups, and organizations for People with Disabilities.

U Bo Win, a National Unity party representative attending the Yangon peace fourm said that greater knowledge of federalism can promote trust and collaboration between different groups, something vital to a successful peace process.

"For me, federalism is about collaboration based on trust between each other. For people who don't know very much about the peace process, when they attend these forums and trainings, they can feel more connected to what is going on. I believe peace can be reached once different ethnicities develop trust and sympathy, compassion for one another. It isn’t possible to get peace without these values,” he said.

Thawng Tha Lian explained that these events allow people to ask all sorts of questions and for people to express their different points of view: “Many places have not had such events before and many of the participants are local-level CSO staff, activists or members of the public who are asking questions on federalism and the peace process that are related to their daily lives.”