FAO provides conditional cash grants to vulnerable farmers in Rakhine State

In September 2021, FAO concluded the provision of conditional cash transfers to 450 households across 16 villages in Maungdaw and Buthidaung Townships in Rakhine State. The support was provided through a European Union-funded project that seeks to increase the resilience of livelihoods to natural hazards and conflicts in Rakhine State.

Cash assistance totaling USD 70 045 was provided to vulnerable livestock farmers in possession of a goat house and training on goat husbandry. With the conditional cash, farmers are expected to purchase two female goats and goat feed to support livestock production and their livelihoods. COVID-19 safety measures were incorporated in all activities: FAO shared informational materials on COVID-19 to communities and provided soap and masks to 450 vulnerable farmers at the distribution sites.

Since 2019, FAO has provided rice and vegetable seeds, farming tools, basic nutrition guides, and training on good agricultural practices in Rakhine State. Other activities include the provision of veterinary inputs and training on improved animal husbandry practices, including health care, housing and feeding.

FAO’s holistic approach to restore and protect agricultural livelihoods in vulnerable communities in central and northern Rakhine State aims to: (i) ensure equitable access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food through in-kind and/or cash assistance; (ii) enhance the resilience of communities; (iii) prevent or reduce the impacts of disasters and crises on lives and livelihoods; and (iv) enhance the country’s capacity to develop mechanisms for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of data in order to monitor, warn and act during a crisis.