16 Sep 2019

Fact Sheet: Myanmar Military Conflict with Arakan Army

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (651.34 KB)

THE UN INDEPENDENT INTERNATIONAL FACT-FINDING MISSION ON MYANMAR

“My wife and I were in our bunker, our faces were in the dirt. We could barely even breathe. The shooting went on for what felt like hours, then stopped and started again. We thought we would die, I was so afraid during the attack. Bullets were raining down.” – Villager recalling Myanmar Army attack on Say Taung village in March 2019

Since the Fact-Finding Mission reported a year ago, fighting has intensified between the Myanmar miltiary, known as the Tatmadaw, and the Arakan Army, an insurgent group fighting for self-determination for the ethnic Rakhine people. The Mission’s final report to the Human Rights Council says “at the time of writing, the conflict did not appear to be dissipating. On the contrary, the conflict has affected nine townships of Rakhine State and Paletwa Township of Chin State. The unilateral ceasefire declared by the Tatmadaw in all other states on 21 December 2018 and extended until 21 September 2019 appears to have enabled the security forces to focus their attention and resources on Rakhine State. “ (A/HRC/42/CRP5, Section V. A Introduction)

The report also says: “the Mission remains deeply concerned that the current situation, already grave, could deteriorate further, with wide-reaching and long lasting implications not only for Rakhine and Chin States, but also for the country and the region.” The report examines a number of alleged violations by the Tatmadaw: unlawful attacks, including on cultural property, military use of and damage to schools and religious sites; torture, arbitrary detention and deaths in custody; and forced labour - as well as alleged violations by the Arakan Army.
Extracts of the report follow, with references to sections of report A/HRC/42/CRP.5 in parentheses.

