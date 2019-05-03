03 May 2019

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm No.39, 3rd May, 2019

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original

(3.5.2019) According to the observations at (11:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI" over Northwest Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal has been crossing to the ODISHA Coast near Puri(India). It is forecast to move North-Northeastwards.Weather is cloudy over the North Bay and West central Bay and partly cloudy over the Andaman Sea and elsewhere in the Bay of Bengal.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (11:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI" over Northwest Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal has been crossing to the ODISHA Coast near Puri(India). It is forecast to move North-Northeastwards.

During next (24)hrs forecast

It is forecast to move Ganetic West Bengal during next (24)hours and weaken gradually into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI". It is likely to continue to move North-Northeastwards.

General caution

Under the influence of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Upper Sagaing, Yangon and Thanintharyi Regions, Kachin, Chin, Kayin and Mon States, isolated to scattered in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, and Ayeyarwady Regions, Shan, Rakhine and Kayah States with isolated heavy falls in some areas within next (3.5.2019) to (5.5.2019) commencing today morning.

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40-45)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10-13) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisor

Under the influence of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", people should be awared domastic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.