Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm No.39, 3rd May, 2019

(3.5.2019) According to the observations at (11:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI" over Northwest Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal has been crossing to the ODISHA Coast near Puri(India). It is forecast to move North-Northeastwards.Weather is cloudy over the North Bay and West central Bay and partly cloudy over the Andaman Sea and elsewhere in the Bay of Bengal.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

During next (24)hrs forecast

It is forecast to move Ganetic West Bengal during next (24)hours and weaken gradually into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI". It is likely to continue to move North-Northeastwards.

General caution

Under the influence of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Upper Sagaing, Yangon and Thanintharyi Regions, Kachin, Chin, Kayin and Mon States, isolated to scattered in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, and Ayeyarwady Regions, Shan, Rakhine and Kayah States with isolated heavy falls in some areas within next (3.5.2019) to (5.5.2019) commencing today morning.

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40-45)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10-13) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisor

Under the influence of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "FANI", people should be awared domastic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts.