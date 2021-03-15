Executive Director Statement on Myanmar

UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, strongly reiterates the statements made by the office of the United Nations Secretary-General in condemning the escalating use of force by military and security forces against peaceful protesters in Myanmar. Over the past several weeks, and increasingly in recent days, disproportionate and even deadly force has been used against civilians, including women and young people, resulting in scores of people dead.

UNFPA extends sincere condolences to the families, friends and communities of those killed and injured. There have also been reports and growing concern related to incidents of gender-based violence and sexual harassment. The use of any kind of violence, lethal force, intimidation or harassment against women and girls is unacceptable. UNFPA remains highly concerned by the continued arrests and detentions reported, and the conditions under which people are detained, as well as by the occupation of public hospitals by security forces.

The political crisis is also disrupting lifesaving pregnancy and childbirth services, along with access to critical contraceptive and reproductive health supplies and services, impacting women and families across Myanmar. UNFPA and its implementing partners are doing their best to ensure these essential services continue despite the challenges.

UNFPA calls on military and security forces to immediately refrain from any further violence and to prioritize the protection, health and human rights of women and young people in Myanmar.