Exchange of Notes on Grant Aid of 2 billion Japanese Yen (18.1 million USD) for the Provision of Medical Equipment in response to COVID-19

5 June 2020

Embassy of Japan in Myanmar

1 On 5 June 2020, H.E. Mr.MARUYAMA Ichiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and H.E. Mr. Bharat Singh, Deputy Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, exchanged notes concerning the grant aid worth 2 billion Japanese Yen (approximately 18.1 million USD) for the provision of medical equipment in response to COVID-19.

2 The Government of Japan is very much encouraged by the efforts of the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar that is steadily implementing measures to control COVID-19. Also, Japan would like to express the utmost respect for dedicated efforts of medical staff in Myanmar. The Government of Japan intends to offer as much cooperation as possible in medical care and economic recovery in order to support such efforts of the Government of Myanmar.

3 This Grant Aid project provides medical equipment worth 2 billion Japanese yen (approximately 18.1 million USD) in total, such as radiography system, intensive care unit beds and medical monitors, to hospitals and laboratories in Myanmar. It is essential to create better healthcare environment in order to fight against infectious diseases including COVID-19, and the provision of high-quality medical equipment which supports the basis of such healthcare environment is extremely important in this context. The Government of Japan firmly believes that this project will assist the Government of Myanmar strengthen their ongoing efforts.

4 The Government of Japan will proactively continue to provide assistance not only in the COVID-19 response but in all areas for nation building and the people of Myanmar.