European Union reinforces WFP response to rising food insecurity in Myanmar

YANGON – The European Union has contributed EUR 4 million to help the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) respond to the rising humanitarian needs in Myanmar. Over 370,000 people in Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states have received life-saving food and nutrition support since the beginning of 2021, thanks to the generous contribution.

The funding, made through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), came at a critical time when the country was engulfed by multiple shocks, including conflict, political unrest, and the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The country’s food situation has deteriorated dramatically over the past year,” said Luc Verna, who oversees EU humanitarian programmes in Myanmar. “This latest EU support will help bolster WFP’s readiness and ability to scale up its food assistance to people in need, despite the increasing difficulties for humanitarian actors to gain access to vulnerable people in Myanmar.”

Recent WFP monitoring in Myanmar shows that vulnerable families in both urban and border areas are increasingly affected by ongoing shocks. Many are resorting to skipping meals, selling off assets and borrowing money just to buy food.

“Food insecurity is approaching unprecedented levels across Myanmar where rising food prices and reduced income opportunities are undermining the ability of many families to put daily food on their table. We greatly appreciate the European Union’s timely humanitarian support, which allows WFP to step up much-needed food assistance to the most vulnerable,” said Stephen Anderson, WFP Country Director and Representative in Myanmar.

While WFP support to vulnerable populations in border areas remains critical, securing sustained access to the many tens of thousands of people uprooted by recent armed clashes in Chin, Kayah, southern Shan, Magway and Sagaing is a top priority for humanitarian partners in Myanmar.

