EU witnesses two more parties to sign Myanmar’s Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement

Two more parties - the New Mon State Party and the Lahu Democratic Union - signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement with the Myanmar Government on 13 February 2018. The European Union, represented by EU Ambassador to Myanmar Kristian Schmidt, signed the agreement as one of the international witnesses, alongside the United Nations, China, India, Japan and Thailand. Ten[1] out of 21 ethnic armed groups in Myanmar are now party to the agreement, which was first signed on 15 October 2015. As a longstanding and active supporter of Myanmar’s peace process, the European Union already then signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement as an international witness.

“This is another important step forward in Myanmar’s complex peace process. We hope to soon see an end to military operations across the country. This will be the key to build trust for lasting peace after so may decades of violent conflict in Myanmar,” said EU Ambassador Kristian Schmidt after the signing ceremony.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the European Union in Brussels said that an inclusive peace process is vital, and the agreement sends a signal to all stakeholders in Myanmar that the only viable option is to engage in dialogue and negotiations. “This will necessitate compromise on all sides.”

The European Union supports the Myanmar peace process both politically and through a number of development cooperation projects, currently amounting to EUR 68 million. EU funded projects in the sector assist peace initiatives across the country, from the grass roots to the highest political levels.