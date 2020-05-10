EU Ambassador marks Europe Day in Myanmar with donation to health workers

Yangon, 09/05/2020 - 00:31, UNIQUE ID: 200509_8

At the occasion of Europe Day on 9 May, European Union (EU) Ambassador Kristian Schmidt handed over food, personal hygiene and household products to nurses and doctors at two government hospitals where COVID-19 patients are treated.

“The health workers are the real heroes at the frontline of our joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Their great courage and dedicated service are admirable. We are immensely thankful for their important service, and we hope with these items we can support the health workers and their families in these difficult times,” said Ambassador Schmidt.

The EU donated food, washing powder, soap and other personal hygiene and household products to 550 health workers at the hospitals in Wai Bar Gyi and South Okkapala.

The EU has recently mobilised more than €350 million (526.2 billion kyats) to assist the ASEAN region in the fight against COVID-19. In Myanmar, many of the EU’s development programmes have adapted their activities to support the government and civil society in raising awareness about the virus and necessary measures to prevent its further spread, and in distributing hygiene and personal protection equipment. A €5 million (7.9 billion kyats) EU Myan Ku emergency cash fund assists garment workers who lost their jobs over the coronavirus crisis. In cooperation with the French Development Agency, the EU supports the National Health Laboratory - a key part of Myanmar’s COVID-19 response – to increase its testing capacities and preparedness for this and future epidemics. More information about the EU’s assistance to Myanmar in responding to COVID-19 can be found here.

Author

Press and Information Team of the Delegation to Myanmar

Press and Information