06 Jul 2018

Ethnic minority rights will not be on third Panglong Conference agenda

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 05 Jul 2018 View Original

By Aung Myat Thu

President Office spokesman Zaw Htay said that among the two issues proposed under the political sector, gender Equality and ethnic minority rights, the latter was not approved for discussion at Third 21st Century Panglong Conference.

“We discussed this agenda at UPDJC meeting but we could not get agreement for discussion of ethnic minority rights. We had a heated debate and discussion on the interpretation of ethnic minority and other minorities. So, we will not discuss this issue at the coming conference,” Zaw Htay said.

He was speaking to media after the sector-wise working committee meeting for 21st Century Panglong Conference held at Myanmar International Convention Centre (2) in Naypyitaw on July 4.

“The main reason for non-inclusion of ethnic minority rights on the conference agenda is non-completion of federal principles at the conference so we have not yet discussed democratic principles. So, we have no plan to discuss democratic principles and we also have no plan for discussion of democratic rights, human rights, and a fundamental policy of citizens as we could not agree on the wording. We decided to focus only on gender equality in the political sector at this forthcoming conference,” he added.

The Working Committee meeting for Third 21st Century Panglong Conference is being held from July 4 to July 6 and they had decided to submit 10 points in security sector at the forthcoming conference for discussion.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.