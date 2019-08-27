Ensuring access to land and resolving disputes part of an inclusive peace

Land allocation and confiscation remain hugely important issues to be resolved for 70% of Myanmar’s population, whose livelihoods are based around agriculture and related activities. The Government also recognizes that land grabbing is a major issue in the peace process. This is factored into the Framework for Political Dialogue for the peace process, where land, natural resources and environmental issues are discussed as one of the five thematic sectors. Nevertheless, it is essential for the stakeholders who are directly working on the ground level to better understand land laws and be able apply the law effectively to resolve disputes.

With the support of Joint Peace Fund (JPF), Badei Dha Moe civil society organization (BDM) has been providing land, gender and peace training in multiple target areas in Shan, Kachin and Mon States. So far, a total of 38 trainings for 1,197 community members have been conducted, being participated by 54% of women representatives. BDM has designed a curriculum, establishing clear guidelines to help participants understand the linkage between land and the peace process and to enable a better understanding of the 2012 Farmland Law, the 2012 Virgin, Fallow, and Vacant land laws and women’s rights and gender equality.

Ensuring greater gender equality with regards to land ownership is one of BDM’s core aims. At the third session of the Union Peace Conference/21st Century Panglong in July 2018, it was confirmed that both women and men should have equal rights to own land under the law. U Paing Zaw Zaw, the Director of BDM, noted that globally, women own less than 20% of all available land. He emphasized that in Myanmar, it is essential for women to participate discussions on land rights as well as in each and every sector of Myanmar’s political dialogue process.

“Women are often directly managing the income that comes from agriculture to ensure their daily food security. For them, land is hope and peace. If women are not participating in discussions about land rights, there won’t be an inclusive peace.”

On 11 August 2019, BDM held a Land Briefing Workshop in Taunggyi, which was attended by a total of 70 participants, including Members of Parliament (MP), representatives from ethnic armed groups (EAOs), political parties, civil society organizations, land administration authorities from the Government Administration Department (GAD), lawyers and the media.

U Paing Zaw Zaw said one of the objectives of the workshop is to create a platform for dialogue between stakeholders who can help resolve land issues and people who are affected by landlessness or other land-related problems.

“By negotiating with each other we hope to reach a positive outcome. We can’t have an effective platform for negotiating peace without committing to an effective legal framework that people understand, and enforcing the law to protecting people from landlessness and other related problems,” he said.

In the workshop, BDM’s own land and legal team, gave an informative briefing on land dispute incidentsand showcased the different legal aid services and activities that exist in in different areas. Daw Khin Khin Tun, a land rights lawyer, pointed out there is a recognized need for a written comprehensive land use policy.

“Land grabs have such a detrimental effect on the possibility of a peaceful society. Moreover, one of the main roots of poverty in Myanmar can be traced to landlessness. Peace stakeholders need to be involved in resolving land disputes and MPs should examine the problems of the current land laws in Parliament,” she says.

The workshop was full of questions for the government officers and lawyers in attendance and also provided space for reviewing land dispute cases submitted from farmers.

Daw Mi Mi Aung, a member of the Committee of Investigation on Confiscated Farmlands and other Lands, expressed her approval of BDM’s activities and provision of legal services for resolving land disputes.

“We can see land dispute cases submitted by farmers and examine their legal bases. The more that people understand land policy and the legal terms that come with it, the faster we can reach resolutions to land disputes and help resettlement processes. All stakeholders need to collaborate together to help implement this,” she says.