Enhancing the peace process through an inclusive stakeholder approach

The current peace process and its formal and informal dialogues are key to shape the future of Myanmar and its people and all-inclusive, well-informed participation plays an essential role in helping it succeed.

With the support of the Joint Peace Fund, LAIN technical support group is helping to support peacebuilding in Kayah State in order to resolve the internal conflicts there and contribute towards sustainable peace in Myanmar.

LAIN is empowering women, youth, CSOs, tribal and religious leaders to participate in the peace process at the state-level in order to ensure public participation from all layers of the society. Khun A Than, LAIN’s Director explained the aims of their work in Kayah State.

“In order to move the current peace process forward at the national level, we’re working to help resolve internal conflicts within our society at the local level,” he said.

LAIN will develop three-research papers focusing on reconciliation among Karenni stakeholders; preparing for a future federal union between ethnic groups; and how to preserve Karenni identity, literacy and cultural heritage.

Khun A Than said how a research-based strategy could help shape the future of the country.

“While conducting research, we learned about previous issues and solutions from more experienced stakeholders. Doing this can help us find common agreements on issues such as building a future federal union, ethnic rights, preserving our cultural heritage and amending the constitution,” he said.

He also added that the findings from the research papers and their common agreements will help support the political dialogue process and strengthen the peace process.

He says “The findings from our research don’t just relate to a single group, they are also relevant to multiple stakeholders such as literacy committee members, religious and tribal leaders and all the people in Kayah State. So, the finding results could be used as references to all EAOs, political parties or CSOs in order to strongly support the peace process,”

As part of the initial stages of their work, LAIN conducted a five-days research training session in Loikaw, Kayah State that for 18 participants from various Kayah State-based groups including Kayah Liphu Youth, Karenni Human Rights Group, Karenni National Youth, Karenni Ever Green, Kayan New Generation Youth, Karenni National Women Organization, Women for Women Foundation, Kayah State Peace Monitoring Network, Union of Karenni State Youth and Kayan Women Organization.

LAIN’s Project Manager, Mu Caroline shared her thoughts on the impact of the research training.

“This sort of research training event, related to conflicts resolution, are unusual here for people and CSOs here in Kayah State. Participants are not very familiar with many of the research skills which are very academic, so they have found it very interesting, and quite heavy-hitting at the same time. As a result, we have had to work on some very basic research skills while conducting the trainings as well and participants have requested more trainings,” she said.

LAIN is also seeking to include more marginalized stakeholders and believes that empowering those stakeholders and involving their voices plays a crucial role in the peace process.

Mu Caroline also highlighted the importance of involving marginalized stakeholders, including women, and ensuring that their voices are heard in the peace process.

“One of the key tenets in a democratic system is that all of the marginalized stakeholders (including ethnic and religious minorities and women) should be included in politics and represented in and peace process. So we also need to think about how they should be involved and how to make sure that these channels for participation exist not only on paper, but in reality. Including everyone voices is an expression of true democratic values, and will result in a better peace,” she said.

Khun A Than, LAIN’s Director said the inclusion of different stakeholders at the state and regional-level will strengthen the national peace process.

“To strengthen the peace process, armed forces, ethnic groups, religious and cultural leaders, everyone from all layers society all need to reach some basic agreements at the local level. Based on this common ground, we can map our futures together with regards to federalism and peace,” he said.

As another part of their project activities, LAIN will conduct an ‘analysis workshop’ for five days for their research team to review the results of their studies and develop data draft and additional information for future research. Moreover, LAIN will produce three research papers (1,000 copies for each paper) with a series of recommendations for conflict resolution, before holding a launch event for key stakeholders, CSOs, political parties, EAOs and the media.

Furthermore, LAIN will conduct five peaceprocess awareness workshops for the marginalized for an estimated 150 participants that will include Kayan, Kayah, Kaw Yaw, Yintale, Gaebar, local literacy and cultural committee members, local religious groups, women’s groups, grassroots women leaders and political parties in the Kayah State.