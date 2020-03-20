Empowering young women’s leaders to support their meaningful participation in the peace process

Empowering women, particularly young women, to play a role in Myanmar’s peace process and enabling them to take up decision-making roles at different levels are essential steps towards achieving an inclusive and successful peace in Myanmar.

With the support of the Joint Peace Fund, Htoi Gender Development Foundation is trying to empower young women and create channels for them to support the peace process. They seek to do this through increasing public awareness of the importance of women’s participation in the peace process and advancing Women, Peace and Security (WPS) issues, gendered perspectives in peace-related discussions in Kachin State.

Htoi Gender’s Deputy Director, Lu Seng explained the importance of young women’s participation in politics, peacebuilding and Myanmar’s peace process.

“There are very few women leaders in Kachin State who are involved in current peace and political context, and the existing leaders are getting older. We need young women leaders who are empowered, open-minded and capable to become more involved in the peace process and take over key tasks,” she said.

She stressed the importance of including young women in current peace meetings, workshops and forums and listening to their ideas in order to help support them with gaining more exposure and experience.

“By doing so, young women can feel more empowered and ready to participate in political activities, the peace-making process and community advocacy,” she said.

Htoi Gender conducted two three-day awareness-raising trainings on WPS in Kachin State’s Myitkyina and Bhamo townships which enabled 60 participants to gain more knowledge on key peace and security issues, Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on WPS, gender awareness, public speaking and communications strategies.

Lu Seng also shared the journey to equality and challenges which many women face in Myanmar society.

“There is a controversial assumption by many men here that women can have leadership and decision-making roles if they have the required experience and skills. Otherwise, there will be no room for women. This problem extends to land ownership and leadership positions as heads of a village, ward or even a household and women continue to be limited by social norms in all these areas. We have been demanding and fighting for a greater role for women in our societies for many decades. Therefore, empowering young women and understanding the channels for them participate in politics and the peace-making process is crucial, given the current situation for many women,” she said.

Htoi Gender will conduct four more awareness-raising training on WPS issues for young women in Myitkyina, Bhamo, and Putao townships in Kachin State. They also plan to organize two 45-day ‘Young Women’s Leadership’ programmes which for 41 people. The programme will provide participants with greater knowledge of advocacy, democracy and peace issues, WPS, gender roles, Myanmar’s peace process, civic education, conflict over natural resources and rights, public speaking, and facilitation and negotiation skills. After the programme, 20 trainees will be selected to participate in a ‘Dialogue on WPS strategies’ focusing on the Kachin State context where the key women’s organizations based in Mon State and Chiang Mai, Thailand will exchange their experiences and give these young women more exposure to WPS strategies .

Htoi Gender’s Project Manager, Ah Du highlighted the core ideas behind the trainings and forums that seek to empower the young women stakeholders to support the peace process.

“Young women are currently facing challenges such as gender discrimination in society and a very limited understanding of how the peace process works, how they could contribute and how to get involved. Due to these current issues, we really would like to bring these young women into the peace-making space and connect Kachin’s women leaders and young women stakeholders through our trainings, dialogues, workshops and forums,” she said.

The JPF has supported over 80 projects across all of Myanmar’s states and regions, and as part of its gender programming provides assistance to organizations looking amplify women’s active engagement at State/Region and Union level in the peace debate and discussion.