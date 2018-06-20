20 Jun 2018

Emergency operation centre opened in Sittway

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original

An Emergency Operation Centre-EOC was formally opened at the Rakhine Disasters Management Office in Sittway, Rakhine State, yesterday morning.

It was attended by Head of Rakhine State Disasters Management Department and Director of Rakhine State General Administration Department U Kyaw Sein, Head of the State Meteorology and Hydrology Department U Tun Aye Kyaw, staff from ADPC, IOM and others.

Speaking on the occasion, U Kyaw Sein said that the opening of the EOC will enable the people in townships to have an access to weather reports in real time so that they could take preventive measures in reducing disaster risks. In cooperation with the EOC, disaster drills will be conducted in Sittway, Pauktaw, Myebon and Minbya townships, he added.

Win Min Soe (IPRD)

