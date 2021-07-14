Emergency Grant Aid for humanitarian assistance to the populations affected by the coup in the south east area of Myanmar, July 13, 2021

Sharp deterioration of humanitarian situation including shortage of food and daily necessities has occurred in the south east area of Myanmar due to the coup in February 2021. In addition, the number of internally displaced people is surging amid armed clashes between armed groups including the Ethnic Armed Organizations and the Myanmar military.

Against such backdrop, the Government of Japan decided on July 13 to provide an Emergency Grant Aid of 5.8 million US dollars for humanitarian assistance to the populations in the south east area of Myanmar. This Emergency Grant Aid is to be delivered directly to the people pf Myanmar through the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).