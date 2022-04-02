Emergency Grant Aid for humanitarian assistance to the populations affected by the coup in Myanmar, April 1, 2022

Since the coup in February last year, armed clashes have occurred intermittently between the Myanmar military and the citizens and Ethnic Armed Organizations who are resisting the Myanmar military-led regime, mainly in the southeastern and northwestern regions of Myanmar. As a result, about four hundred and forty thousand people have become internally displaced, and they are facing shortages of food and daily necessities.

Against such backdrop, the Government of Japan decided on April 1 to provide an Emergency Grant Aid of 8.3 million US dollars for humanitarian assistance to the populations in the south east area of Myanmar. This Emergency Grant Aid is to be delivered directly to the people of Myanmar through the offices of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).