Emergency Grant Aid for food assistance to the populations affected by the coup in Myanmar

Myanmar’s economy has been seriously disrupted due to the coup in February. In particular, food supply to the impoverished population in Yangon region is rapidly deteriorating amid this situation, and they are facing difficulties in even maintaining the most basic living conditions. In response to this, on May 14, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of 4 million US dollars for food assistance to the impoverished population in Yangon region. This Emergency Grant Aid is to directly deliver food assistance to them through the World Food Programme (WFP).