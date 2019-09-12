The economic interests of the Myanmar military: Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar (A/HRC/42/CRP.3)

Human Rights Council

Forty-second session

9–27 September 2019

Agenda item 4

Human Rights situations that require the Council’s attention

I. Executive summary and key recommendations

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar (hereinafter “the Mission”) in its reports submitted to the Human Rights Council at its 39th session in September 2018 (hereinafter “2018 report”), established consistent patterns of serious human rights violations and abuses in Kachin, Shan and Rakhine States, in addition to serious violations of international humanitarian law between 2011 and 2018.1 The Mission concluded that many of these violations amounted to crimes against humanity and included murder; imprisonment; enforced disappearance; torture; rape, sexual slavery and other forms of sexual violence; persecution and enslavement. In addition, in Rakhine State, the elements of the crimes against humanity of extermination and deportation were also found to be present. The violations were principally committed by the Myanmar security forces, particularly the military, or Tatmadaw. Many of the violations documented amount to the gravest crimes under international law. The Mission also concluded that “there is sufficient information to warrant the investigation and prosecution of senior officials in the Tatmadaw chain of command, so that a competent court can determine their liability for genocide in relation to the situation in Rakhine State”. The Mission found a pervasive culture of impunity at the domestic level. For that reason, it concluded that the impetus for accountability must come from the international community and it made concrete recommendations to that end. The Mission named senior generals of the Tatmadaw who should be investigated and prosecuted for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Against the backdrop of the gravity of its findings, the Mission recommended that “no business enterprise active in Myanmar or trading with or investing in businesses in Myanmar should enter into an economic or financial relationship with the security forces of Myanmar, in particular the Tatmadaw, or any enterprise owned or controlled by them or their individual members, until and unless they are re-structured and transformed as recommended by the Mission”.3 The ability of the Tatmadaw to draw upon alternative sources of revenue, outside the official military budget, contributes towards it operating without civilian oversight. This recommendation from the Mission’s 2018 Report sought to ensure the Tatmadaw’s financial isolation, both to deter continued and future violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law and to promote accountability for those committed in the past, as documented by the Mission. The recommended economic isolation was also intended to encourage the transformation of the Tatmadaw that the Mission saw as essential for human rights compliance in Myanmar. The Mission is issuing this report on the Tatmadaw’s economic interests to assist the Government of Myanmar, United Nations Security Council, Member States, relevant regional and international inter-governmental organizations, investors and businesses, international financial institutions, and the United Nations, its funds, programmes and agencies, in implementing these recommendations. The outsize power of the Tatmadaw has affected Myanmar’s transition from full direct military dictatorship following the November 2010 and subsequent November 2015 elections. The National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won the 2015 election and took over the civilian side of the Government in March 2016. However, as prescribed by the 2008 constitution, the Tatmadaw is an autonomous institution free from any civilian control or oversight. It controls the ministries of defence, home affairs and border affairs, whose ministers are serving military officers selected by the Commander-in-Chief.4 It retains 25 per cent of the seats in the legislature, giving it the power to veto any constitutional change. The Tatmadaw’s economic interests enable its conduct. The Mission investigated five areas of economic interest:

(a) the Tatmadaw’s principal conglomerates, Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), the subsidiaries owned or controlled by them, the Tatmadaw’s role in State-owned enterprises and the Tatmadaw’s close ties with a subset of domestic private business enterprises, known as “crony companies”;

(b) the Tatmadaw’s economic interests in the continuing armed conflicts in Kachin and Shan States in northern Myanmar;

(c) companies and organizations that provided Tatmadaw-solicited donations in support of the military’s “clearance operations” that began in August 2017 against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine, as well as businesses that have carried out infrastructure development projects in northern Rakhine State;

(d) the Tatmadaw’s joint ventures and other commercial relationships with foreign companies; and (e) companies and States selling or transferring arms and related equipment to the Tatmadaw since October 2016.

This report does not provide an exhaustive list of all businesses, individuals and States that provide economic benefit to the Tatmadaw and its senior generals. That was not possible in the time and with the resources available to the Mission. However, it provides an overview and a foundation upon which other investigators and researchers can continue to build. The findings described below are supported with information listed in the annexes to this report.

Based on its investigations, the Mission has concluded on reasonable grounds that:

(a) Two Tatmadaw conglomerates, Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), are owned and influenced by senior Tatmadaw leaders, including the Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and the Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Senior General Soe Win, responsible for gross violations of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law. The Mission identified 106 MEHL and MEC owned businesses across diverse sectors of the economy – from construction and gem extraction to manufacturing, insurance, tourism and banking, and a further 27 businesses that are closely affiliated with the MEHL and MEC through corporate structures. The revenue that these military businesses generate strengthens the Tatmadaw’s autonomy from elected civilian oversight and provides financial support for the Tatmadaw’s operations with their wide array of international human rights and humanitarian law violations. There are strong and persistent business and familial links between the Tatmadaw, its conglomerates MEHL and MEC, and a number of private Myanmar companies and conglomerates, colloquially known as “crony companies”.

(b) Human rights and international humanitarian law violations, including forced labour and sexual violence, have been perpetrated by the Tatmadaw in mining areas, particularly in Kachin State, in connection with their business activities. MEHL and MEC and 23 of their identified subsidiaries have numerous licenses for jade and ruby mining in Kachin and Shan States.

(c) At least 45 companies and organizations provided the Tatmadaw with USD 6.15 million in financial donations that were solicited in September 2017 by senior Tatmadaw leadership in support of the “clearance operations” that began in August 2017 against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine. The Mission also found that private companies with enduring links to the Tatmadaw are financing development projects in northern Rakhine in furtherance of the Tatmadaw’s objective of re-engineering the region in a way that erases evidence of Rohingya belonging in Myanmar, and preventing their return to access their homeland and communities. These projects, carried out under the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine (UEHRD) consolidate the consequences of war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide.6 On the basis of these findings, the Mission has identified private companies with officials who may have made a substantial and direct contribution to the commission of crimes under international law, including the crime against humanity of “other inhumane acts” and persecution, warranting their criminal investigation.

(d) 14 foreign companies have joint ventures and at least 44 foreign companies have other forms of commercial ties with Tatmadaw businesses. Through such joint venture and commercial relationships, the Mission finds that any foreign business activity involving the Tatmadaw and its conglomerates MEHL and MEC poses a high risk of contributing to, or being linked to, violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. At a minimum, these foreign companies are contributing to supporting the Tatmadaw’s financial capacity.

(e) At least 14 foreign companies from seven States have provided arms and related equipment to the Tatmadaw since 2016, after the Tatmadaw’s dismal human rights record was widely and publicly known. Moreover, the public record made it clear that the Tatmadaw used many of the types of arms and related equipment that these entities were providing to commit gross violations of human rights and serious violations of international humanitarian law. Many of these companies and States therefore knew, or ought to have known, that their arms transfers could have a direct and reasonably foreseeable impact on the human rights situation in Myanmar. Among the arms suppliers identified by the Mission, 12 companies are State-owned enterprises.

The Mission also received credible information regarding seven foreign private companies from which the Tatmadaw procured or sought to procure dual-use goods and technology since 2016. The technology includes telecommunications services, tracking and precision systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and internet and data transmission technology.