Earthquake strikes Myanmar’s Sagaing, damage reported

Earthquake monitoring sites and media are reporting an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude shook Myanmar's Sagaing region late Saturday, with some damage reported.

According to a release from Meteorology and Hydrology Department, the moderate quake struck at 21:39. local time.

According to reports, the quake’s epicentere was measured at 22 kilometres northwest of Shwebo city and 53 kilometres south of Kanbalu seismological observatory in Sagaing Region.

The quake was felt in Mandalay, Pyin Oo Lwin cities of Mandalay region, Sagaing, Monywa, Ye-U, Chaung-U and Shwebo cities of Sagaing region.