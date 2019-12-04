Consultations to inform adolescent programming

The Drivers of Violence Against Adolescents in Myanmar: Consultations to Inform Adolescent Programming Report is part of the Understanding Violence Against Adolescents in Myanmar Series which aims to contribute to this growing body of evidence to understand better why violence against children is happening and what is driving it. The Series draws data from both nationally representative data as is presented in this report and from the UNICEF-supported interventions where diverse information is being collected as part of programme monitoring. The Series attempts to give it a closer look at the data and information at hand and dig deeper the issue of violence against children in Myanmar. We hope to generate evidence, create deeper understanding of the issue and stimulate discussions – all to better inform programming to address violence against children in Myanmar.

This publication has been funded by the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Government of Canada, as well as the UN Action Against Sexual Violence in Conflict. The views expressed in this publication are the author’s alone and are not necessarily the views of the Australian Government, Canadian Government, UN Action or UNICEF.