21 Feb 2018

Dooplaya Interview: Saw F---, August 2017

Report
from Karen Human Rights Group
Published on 20 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (233.7 KB)

This Interview with Saw F--- describes events occurring in Win Yay Township, Dooplaya District since 2015 that are still on-going, including education, healthcare, road construction, women’s roles in the community and development projects.

  • Children in Y--- village, Than Pa Ya village tract, Win Yay Township, have limited learning opportunities because there is only a middle school in their village. Often, their parents cannot afford to send them to continue their education elsewhere after they graduate middle school. Therefore, many children from poor families have to quit school and work on plantations or as casual daily labourers.

  • Female casual daily workers in Y--- village, Than Pa Ya village tract, Win Yay Township, receive less payment than men. Male labourers are paid 5,000 kyats [$3.75 USD] per day while female labourers are paid 3,000 [$2.25 USD] kyats per day.

  • Many villagers’ plants and plantations were damaged by road construction in Win Yay Township. Roads were constructed by Man Pyi Takun Company and Dragon Power Company, which did not provide any compensation for villagers’ damaged lands.

  • The Asia Falcon Company is proposing a cement factory project in Khokhan Mountain, which is located in Than Pa Ya Chaung Hpya village. The villagers founded a group of Environmental Maintenance Department and confronted the company about the cement factory in order to protect their plantations and the surrounding environment.

