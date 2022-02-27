Dooplaya District Situation Update: Indiscriminate shelling, fighting, forced labour, peace talks, and the COVID-19 pandemic, August to September 2021

This Situation Update describes events that occurred in Kaw T’Ree (Kawkareik) Township, Dooplaya District in August and early September 2021, including indiscriminate shelling, fighting, forced labour, and the spread of COVID-19 infections. Indiscriminate shelling and fighting between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and State Administration Council (SAC) troops in and near villages led to the displacement of local villagers. SAC troops have also been using villagers as navigators and human shields when they are travelling from place to place. COVID-19 infections are on the rise in areas where SAC troops patrol and travel. A meeting was held in Kyaw Hta village tract between multiple armed groups, including the SAC, Border Guard Force (BGF) and Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), to discuss the end of fighting and inform villagers about the peace process.

Indiscriminate shelling and displacement

Four State Administration Council (SAC) military trucks carrying over ten soldiers were attacked on the road after they left A--- village, Poh Yay village tract, Kaw T’Ree Township Dooplaya District on August 23rd 2021. After their trucks were attacked, more SAC soldiers entered into the village [A--- village]. On August 28th 2021, at around 5:00 pm, SAC soldiers conducted indiscriminate shelling in A--- village. As a result, the local villagers had to hide in their [makeshift] bunkers for the night. Then most of the villagers fled from their village the next morning; only a few households did not flee that day. All of the men from the village fled, but a few women stayed. They [the women and villagers who stayed in the village] dared not stay at their own houses so they stayed together in one house. However, later they also got ready to flee because of the ongoing indiscriminate shelling and the presence of SAC troops. Some villagers fled to the other side of the Chay Yar Kloh River. One of the villagers reported that, “My father tried to go back into the village but there were more SAC soldiers present in the village, so he dared not go back. [Instead he] returned to the other side of the river.”

A--- villagers heard that the village head, who was forcibly arrested [date unknown] by the SAC troops, was released but they still haven’t seen him come back to the village yet. His family is also afraid to stay in the village.

One villager from B--- village, Kwin Ka Lay village tract, Kaw T’Ree Township, Dooplaya District reported that, “We always have to flee when we hear mortar shelling.” She continued, “We heard mortar shelling and the sound of gunfire between Kyeh Doh [Kyaikdon] and A--- village around 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.” All of the local villagers from [C---] village fled, including women and children. It was raining and they had to stay in someone’s hut (at the place they took refuge). There were seven families there.

Three days ago [before the displacement, and interview on August 28th 2021], the local villagers [from C--- village, who had fled] heard that civilians in Kyeh Doh Town were taken for forced portering at 10:00 pm and that 39 people were arrested. They heard that from their relatives from Kyeh Doh Town. [This has heightened their concerns.] They are also experiencing food scarcity because they could not bring enough food when they fled. Some people have nothing left to eat. Dengue is another problem for them during displacement. The villagers, including children, had to flee in the rain. They can get medicine such as paracetamol and amoxicillin [an antibiotic] at the Back Pack Health Worker Team (BPHWT) clinic but they are only given the exact dose [of the medicine prescribed]. The local villagers from D--- village and E--- village, Poh Yay village tract, Kaw T’Ree Township fled as well. All of the children who fled are from the same village [D--- village].

On September 3rd 2021, at 8:00 pm in G--- village, Taw Naw Mu Htaw area, Kaw T’Ree Township, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) [unidentified battalion number] attacked the [local] SAC army camp. The mortar shells fell on one [G---] villager’s house and fragments of the mortar shells fell beside the house. According to the local villagers, people in the house were not injured.