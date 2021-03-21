Dooplaya District Short Update: Skirmish between the Tatmadaw and the KNLA in Kaw T’Ree Township, February 2021

This Short Update describes events that occurred in Yay Kyaw Gyi village tract, Kaw T’Ree [Kawkareik] Township, Dooplaya District on February 26th 2021. On that day, Tatmadaw soldiers entered a Karen National Union (KNU) restricted area, resulting in a skirmish with the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). Tatmadaw soldiers eventually stayed in the area until March 1st 2021, which raised security concerns among the local population. According to the KNLA, the Tatmadaw tried to enter KNU territory in order to arrest people involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) and anti-coup protests.

On February 26th 2021, at 11:40 am, fighting between the KNLA Brigade #6, Battalion #18, Company #3 and the Tatmadaw Infantry Battalion (IB) #230 and IB #231, Military Operations Command (MOC) #12 broke out in the area between Ywar Thit Kone village and Thar Yar Kone village, Yay Kyaw Gyi village tract, Kaw T’Ree Township, Dooplaya District [these two villages are located at a 15 to 20-minute motorbike drive from Kawkareik Town]. The two armed groups first fired at each other with small arms. Later on, local villagers heard the sound of artillery [mortars]. The fighting lasted for around 16 minutes.

The skirmish broke out after Tatmadaw soldiers entered a KNU-restricted area[10] without permission from the KNLA. According to the KNLA Brigade #6 operations commander, the Tatmadaw called the KNU township administrator and told him that they would patrol KNU-controlled areas to look for and arrest teachers and doctors [mainly from Kawkareik Town and nearby areas] who joined the CDM and anti-coup protests [some of them sought refuge in KNU-controlled areas to avoid arrest]. The township administrator informed the commander of KNLA Battalion #18 about the Tatmadaw’s request. The battalion commander denied them permission and even told the Tatmadaw not to enter the restricted area three or four times before the incident, warning them that fighting would break out if they do. However, the Tatmadaw ignored the warning.

On the day of the incident, a three-truck Tatmadaw convoy entered the restricted area through Ywar Thit Kone Road. According to a local villager, there are usually not many soldiers manning the KNLA checkpoint along this road – only four or five. However, there were around 25 to 30 soldiers [an entire platoon] on that day, as the KNLA had decided to deploy more troops in the area because of the recent anti-coup protests. These KNLA soldiers fired at the truck heading the convoy, prompting the Tatmadaw soldiers to return fire. The two other trucks were not involved in the skirmish.

There were around 30 Tatmadaw soldiers in the trucks. One of the trucks was covered, so eyewitnesses could not see what was inside. However, local villagers said that it was transporting metal barrels. The Tatmadaw soldiers retreated after the skirmish. According to a local villager, three Tatmadaw soldiers died and four of them were injured in the fighting. An ambulance and four Tatmadaw trucks arrived at the incident place later that day. Local villagers were afraid so they stayed in their houses and did not dare to go to the incident place to check on the situation.

Later that day, Tatmadaw soldiers arrived at Ywar Thit Kone and Thar Yar Kone villages and spent the night there without asking permission from anyone. Around 25 soldiers stayed in each village, and some soldiers stayed between the two villages. They stayed near the Asian Highway and stood clear of the restricted area to avoid further skirmishes with the KNLA. It seems that the soldiers still planned to find and arrest the public servants who joined the CDM.

Local villagers were in fear throughout the night because of the presence of Tatmadaw soldiers. Some of them gathered and slept together. Male villagers from both villages went into hiding every night as they were afraid of being arrested and forced to serve as porters. This also happened in other nearby villages. More Tatmadaw soldiers were sent to Kawkareik Town after the incident. On February 27th 2021, a Tatmadaw truck brought rations to the soldiers stationed in Ywar Thit Kone and Thar Yar Kone villages. The Tatmadaw soldiers eventually left the area on March 1st 2021 [without arresting anyone].