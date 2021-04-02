Dooplaya District Incident Report: Two villagers injured in the explosion of a mortar shell in Kaw T’Ree Township, March 2021

This Incident Report describes events that occurred in Kaw Nweh village tract, Kaw T’Ree Township, Dooplaya District. On the evening of March 26th 2021, several mortar rounds were fired at A--- village, presumably by the Tatmadaw. A local villager and his five-year-old son sustained injuries to their legs after one mortar shell exploded in front of their house. Both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment later that day. They were quickly discharged and are now back in their village. Local villagers are worried that fighting might resume in their area, so they dug holes under their houses to take cover whenever shelling or skirmishes occur.