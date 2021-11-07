Doo Tha Htoo District Situation Update: Fighting between the BGF and KNLA, and pressure to close KECD schools (April to June 2021)

This Situation Update describes events that occurred in Hpa-an Township, Doo Tha Htoo District between April and June 2021. Fighting continues to take place between the Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). As a result, the BGF set up temporary bases in the local monasteries and village dormitories. The BGF also pressured education staff and village leaders not to reopen local KECD schools.

Since March 2021, when fighting first broke out between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the Border Guard Force (BGF) in K’Hsaw Law K’Tee, tension has increased between KNLA Battalion #1, Division #3 and BGF Battalion #1014, who have been fighting alongside State Administration Council (SAC) troops. Skirmishes between these two armed groups happened regularly from April through June, occurring every two or three days on average.

On June 9th 2021, the BGF and KNLA clashed at a place beside Meh K’Neh Hkee village, Htee Kyaw Hkee village tract, Hpa-an Township, Doo Tha Htoo District. The fighting lasted for only five minutes. One BGF general died and the KNLA confiscated one pistol from him. As a result of his death, the BGF retaliated by attacking the KNLA army camp at Htee Hkyaw Hkee area, but they did not encounter KNLA soldiers because the KNLA had already moved to other places before the BGF arrived at their army camp. However, the BGF burnt down all of the KNLA camp buildings and then returned to their army base [unknown place]. In addition, the BGF threatened the villagers, saying they would burn down the village if they were attacked by the KNLA again.

From June 20th to 21st 2021, BGF and KNLA clashed in Hpa-an Township six times within two days. SAC troops patrolled regularly in the community and they mainly set up their temporary camps at community monasteries like Thay Kon monastery. On June 20th 2021, a skirmish broke out at Thay Kon area close to Thay La Baw village, T’Kaw Poe village, T’Kaw Poe village tract, and lasted for about nine minutes. On the same day, a second skirmish took place at the Kler Hkeh Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) splinter group army camp. There were no casualties from these two skirmishes.

On June 21st 2021, there were four skirmishes between the BGF [along with SAC troops] and the KNLA on the same day. The first incident happened in the morning and the second incident broke out in the afternoon, both at the place beside Meh Poo village, T'Kaw Boh village tract. There were no casualties. The third and fourth incidents happened beside the main road when BGF from Gu Bee Htwee army base were guarding the rations being transported to their army camps. Three BGF (or SAC) soldiers died and one of them was injured. The fourth incident happened when the BGF drivers and their leaders returned after sending the rations. They were attacked by the KNLA. Five of the BGF and SAC soldiers died and three of them were injured. Of those who were killed, two were commanders and the rest were soldiers.

Even though regular skirmishes have taken place in Hpa-an Township, only a few villagers, those who live close to the main road and BGF army camps such as They Hla Baw village, T'Kaw Boh village tract, had to flee. Those who did, fled to the other side of Kho Lo Klo River, to Paw Loo Hkoh village. Most of the villagers did not have to flee because most of the skirmishes happened outside of the villages.

Military activities, such as patrolling in the community and setting up temporary bases in village dormitories, have also increased. [Other rights violations have also occurred.]

In May 2021, the BGF ordered Hpwa Gaw villagers living in Hpwa Gaw village tract, Hpa-an Township to be navigators for them. The villagers were required to carry ammunition and other military supplies as porters. [KHRG was not able to determine the number of villagers involved.]

In June 2021, the BGF allowed villagers to transport rice from other places, but they sometimes set up checkpoints and imposed taxes, requiring every civilian truck or car to pay money to them without exception.