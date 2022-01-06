Myanmar

Doo Tha Htoo District Incident Report: SAC and BGF tortured and killed a female villager in Bilin Township, December 21st 2021

This Incident Report describes the torture and killing of a female villager by State Administration Council (SAC) and Border Guard Force (BGF) troops on December 21st 2021 in Bilin Township, Doo Tha Htoo (Thaton) District.[1]

Part 1 – Incident Details

Type of Incident

Torture and killing

Date of Incident(s)

December 21 st 2021

Incident Location (Village, Township and District)

K--- village, Noh Beh Baw village tract,2 Bilin Township, Doo Tha Htoo (Thaton) District

Related Content