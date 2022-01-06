Myanmar
Doo Tha Htoo District Incident Report: SAC and BGF tortured and killed a female villager in Bilin Township, December 21st 2021
Attachments
This Incident Report describes the torture and killing of a female villager by State Administration Council (SAC) and Border Guard Force (BGF) troops on December 21st 2021 in Bilin Township, Doo Tha Htoo (Thaton) District.[1]
Part 1 – Incident Details
Type of Incident
Torture and killing
Date of Incident(s)
December 21 st 2021
Incident Location (Village, Township and District)
K--- village, Noh Beh Baw village tract,2 Bilin Township, Doo Tha Htoo (Thaton) District