Disease outbreak kills seven in Nanyun

An outbreak of unidentified disease in Nanyun in the Naga Self-administered Zone has killed seven.

The outbreak started in Kwelan Village, Donhe Villate-tract, Nanyun Township, in August and spread to Shanhepawkun Village in Shanhenotenyo Village-tract.

Symptoms of this disease were fever, reddish eye, and rashes on the skin, coughing, respiratory problems, diarrhoea.

“The disease has not yet been identified. We have received necessary medicines from the township health department. Besides, we have asked help from private donors. We are consulting with the health department to make decision over stock of necessary medicines,” said U Sein Maung, MP of the Sagaing Region Hlutaw.

The village which is facing the outbreak of disease has a population of over 600.

The Ministry of Health and Sports is carrying out laboratory tests to identify the disease and has sent medical teams to the affected areas.

Ko Min (Intaw)

Photo: MNA

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar